Global A2P SMS Messaging Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the A2P SMS Messaging analysis, which studies the A2P SMS Messaging industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Global “A2P SMS Messaging Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global A2P SMS Messaging by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global A2P SMS Messaging.

The global market for A2P SMS Messaging is estimated to increase from $ 20730 million in 2021 to reach $ 20650 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of -0.1% during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC A2P SMS Messaging market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States A2P SMS Messaging market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe A2P SMS Messaging market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China A2P SMS Messaging market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key A2P SMS Messaging players cover Twilio, Infobip, Sinch, Montnets Cloud Technology and Guodu interconnection, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global A2P SMS Messaging Includes:

Twilio

Infobip

Sinch

Montnets Cloud Technology

Guodu interconnection

SAP Digital Interconnect

Telesign

MessageBird

OpenMarket Inc.

Vibes

Wavy

Beijing TrustMeDu Sci-Tech

Plivo

Zenvia

Beijing Emay Softcom Technology

Mitto

Genesys Telecommunications

Route Mobile Limited

Silverstreet BV

ACL Mobile

Tyntec

Clickatell

Pontaltech

TXTImpact

Accrete

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industry Application SMS

SMS Verification Code

Marketing SMS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

E-commerce

Retail

Travel

Government Agency

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Related Information:

Chapter 1: Scope of A2P SMS Messaging, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global A2P SMS Messaging market size and CAGR, A2P SMS Messaging market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: A2P SMS Messaging revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global A2P SMS Messaging revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global A2P SMS Messaging market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Twilio, Infobip, Sinch, Montnets Cloud Technology, Guodu interconnection, SAP Digital Interconnect, Telesign, MessageBird and OpenMarket Inc., etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

