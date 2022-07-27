Social Media Customer Service Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Social customer service is the practice of proactively listening for and responding to support issues on social channels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Media Customer Service Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Social Media Customer Service Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Social Media Customer Service Software include Brand Embassy, Brand24, Conversocial, Coosto, Copiny, Desk.com Inc, Deskero, eGain and Engage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Social Media Customer Service Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
SaaS
Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Social Media Customer Service Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Social Media Customer Service Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Brand Embassy
Brand24
Conversocial
Coosto
Copiny
Desk.com Inc
Deskero
eGain
Engage
Freshdesk
Hootsuite
inSided
Interactions
Khoros Care
LogMeIn Inc
NapoleonCat
Sentiment
Sleek
Socialbakers
SoDash
Sparkcentral
Sprinklr
Sprout Social
ThoughtBuzz
Zoho
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social Media Customer Service Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social Media Customer Service Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social Media Customer Service Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social Media Customer Service Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social Media Customer Service Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social Media Customer Service Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Media Customer Service Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Social Media Customer Service Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Media Customer Service Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
