2022-2027 Global and Regional Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market was valued at 189.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the VAE Emulsion market, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) emulsions are based on the copolymerization of vinyl acetate and ethylene, in which the vinyl acetate content can range between 60 and 95 percent, and the ethylene content ranges between 5 and 40 percent of the total formulation. This product should not be confused with the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers, in which the vinyl acetate generally ranges in composition from 10 to 40 percent, and ethylene can vary between 60 and 90 percent of the formulation. VAEs are water-based emulsions, whereas EVAs are solid materials used for hot-melt and plastic molding applications.Currently, Wacker, Celanese and DCC are the Big Three of VAE emulsion industry. The bases of the three companies are all over the world. Wacker is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of Celanese were 534.3 K MT, and the company holds a share of 29.6%. In Europe and the United States, Wacker, Celanese are the market leader. Wacker, Celanese and DCC are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. In China, Sinopec, SANWEI and Wanwei have a strong competitive edge. VAE emulsion is mainly used for adhesives, dispersible latex powder and waterproof coating. Adhesives are the most important application. In 2017, adhesives application holds 44% of the consumption market share. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support adhesives industry and RDP industry, it will lead the increase of VAE emulsion demand.

By Market Verdors:

Wacker

Celanese

DCC

Sinopec

Vinavil

Wanwei

Dow

Sumika Chemtex

SANWEI

Shaanxi Xutai

By Types:

Ordinary VAE Emulsions

Waterproof VAE Emulsions

By Applications:

Adhesives

Paints and Coatings

Redispersible Powder

Textile Chemicals

