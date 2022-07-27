Platinum Iridium Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Platinum Iridium alloy is a platinum-based binary alloy containing Iridium. It is a continuous solid solution at high temperature. When it is slowly cooled to 975~700 °C, solid-phase decomposition occurs, but the phase equilibrium process proceeds very slowly. It is difficult to volatilize and oxidize, which can significantly improve the corrosion resistance of platinum.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Platinum Iridium Alloy in global, including the following market information:

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Platinum Iridium Alloy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Platinum Iridium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Platinum Iridium Alloy include Anglo Platinum, Impala Distinctly Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater, Norilsk Nickel and Vale, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Platinum Iridium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Ingot

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Instrument Material

Electrode Material

Medical Material

Standard Material

Galvanic Material

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Platinum Iridium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Platinum Iridium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Platinum Iridium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Platinum Iridium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anglo Platinum

Impala Distinctly Platinum

Sibanye-Stillwater

Norilsk Nickel

Vale

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Platinum Iridium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Platinum Iridium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Platinum Iridium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Platinum Iridium Alloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum Iridium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Platinum Iridium Alloy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum Iridium Alloy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

