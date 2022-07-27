High Performance Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global High Performance Composites Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global High Performance Composites Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five High Performance Composites companies in 2020 (%)
The global High Performance Composites market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the High Performance Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Performance Composites Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Thermoset
Thermoplastic
Carbon Fiber
Aramid Fiber
Global High Performance Composites Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Pressure Vessel
Wind Turbine
Medical
Global High Performance Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Performance Composites revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Performance Composites revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies High Performance Composites sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High Performance Composites sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray Industries
SGL Group
Koninklijke Ten Cate
TPI Composites
Solvay
Hexcel
Owens Corning
Teijin Fibers
Basf
Albany International
Arkema
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Performance Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Performance Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Performance Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Performance Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global High Performance Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global High Performance Composites Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Performance Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Performance Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Performance Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Performance Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Performance Composites Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Performance Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Performance Composites Companies
