Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
One component epoxy adhesives are generally cured at temperatures between 250-300°F, conditions that engineer a product of high strength, excellent adhesion to metals, and outstanding environmental and harsh chemical resistance. In fact, this product is often used as an alternative to welding and rivets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV Cure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives include Master Bond, 3M, DowDuPont, Anabond, Permabond, Protavic International, Henkel, Sika and Loxeal and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
UV Cure
Low Temperature Cure
Others
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronic
Aerospace
Medical
Home Construction
Others
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Master Bond
3M
DowDuPont
Anabond
Permabond
Protavic International
Henkel
Sika
Loxeal
Weicon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
