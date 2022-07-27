Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment market was valued at 20674.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment is a power network system consisting of a variety of power distribution equipment (or components) and power distribution facilities for changing voltage and distributing power directly to end users.Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electric transmission and distribution equipment industry,lude growing implementation of smart grid technology, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and transition from conventional to modular switchgears.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Crompton Greves

Siemens

Alstom

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Havells India

EMCO

TBEA

By Types:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Applications:

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

