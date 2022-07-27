2022-2027 Global and Regional Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market was valued at 324.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 23.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage refers to a kind of thermal energy storage method, which is widely used in the CSP system. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the concentrated light is converted to heat, which drives a heat engine (usually a steam turbine) connected to an electrical power generator or powers a thermochemical reaction. Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) is in its infancy in terms of deployment compared to the other renewable power generation technologies, with 995 MW of CSP installed worldwide in 2016 The current CSP market is dominated by parabolic trough around 82.61% of installed capacity in 2016, and will increase to 2505 MW in 2022. The cost of the CSP systems construction will decrease from 3.50 USD/W in 2016 to 2.53 USD/W in 2022, which will depend on the rate of growth in CSP deployment.

By Market Verdors:

BrightSource Energy

Abengoa

Areva

Acciona

ESolar

SolarReserve

Wilson Solarpower

Novatec

Shams Power

ACWA

SUPCON

Thai Solar Energy

Sunhome

By Types:

Parabolic Trough Systems

Power Tower Systems

Dish/Engine Systems

By Applications:

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

