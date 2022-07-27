Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An power automatic transfer switches (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Transition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) include Eaton, GE, ABB, Dometic, Socomec, Cummins, Myers Emergency Power Systems, KOHLER and ASCO Power Technologies (Schneider Electric), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Transition

Closed Transition

Static Transfer Switch (STS)

Others

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eaton

GE

ABB

Dometic

Socomec

Cummins

Myers Emergency Power Systems

KOHLER

ASCO Power Technologies (Schneider Electric)

Briggs & Stratton

Vertiv

Generac

Regal Rexnord

K?nner & S?hnen

Caterpillar

Surge Guard (Southwire)

Progressive Dynamics

Spartan Power

Xantrex

Russelectric

KUTAI

Alfanar

Zhejiang Geya Electrical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Automati

