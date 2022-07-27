Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An power automatic transfer switches (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Transition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) include Eaton, GE, ABB, Dometic, Socomec, Cummins, Myers Emergency Power Systems, KOHLER and ASCO Power Technologies (Schneider Electric), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open Transition
Closed Transition
Static Transfer Switch (STS)
Others
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eaton
GE
ABB
Dometic
Socomec
Cummins
Myers Emergency Power Systems
KOHLER
ASCO Power Technologies (Schneider Electric)
Briggs & Stratton
Vertiv
Generac
Regal Rexnord
K?nner & S?hnen
Caterpillar
Surge Guard (Southwire)
Progressive Dynamics
Spartan Power
Xantrex
Russelectric
KUTAI
Alfanar
Zhejiang Geya Electrical
