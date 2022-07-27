Power Energy Saving Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Power energy saving refers to power generation, power grid and users levels in this report, the services fields include industrial, commercial and utility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Energy Saving Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Power Energy Saving Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Energy Saving Services market was valued at 9428.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Power Generation Energy Saving Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Energy Saving Services include GE, Enel, State Grid, Engie, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, National Grid plc, Siemens and EDF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Energy Saving Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Energy Saving Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Energy Saving Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Power Generation Energy Saving

Power Grid Energy Saving

Users Energy Saving

Global Power Energy Saving Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Energy Saving Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Utility

Global Power Energy Saving Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Power Energy Saving Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Energy Saving Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Energy Saving Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Enel

State Grid

Engie

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

National Grid plc

Siemens

EDF

Honeywell

CLP

Mitsubishi Electric

ABB

Ameresco

ORIX Corporation

KEPCO

Festo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Energy Saving Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Energy Saving Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Energy Saving Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Energy Saving Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Energy Saving Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Energy Saving Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Energy Saving Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Energy Saving Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Energy Saving Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Power Energy Saving Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Energy Saving Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Energy Saving Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Energy

