AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DIN guideway power supplies are based on a series of standard guideway power supplies created by the German Institute for Standardization (DIN), Germany's national standards organization. This power supply converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) at various ranges. The end user can obtain the desired DC output power by using various Settings of the power supply. The power supply is easy to install and requires little or no maintenance. Due to the advantages of the guideway power supply mentioned above, downtime is kept to a minimum and does not affect plant efficiency and production. DIN guide rail power supply is mainly used in industrial automation control, light industry, instrument and meter, process control and other fields. It has become an essential part to ensure the quality and reliability of power supply facilities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply in global, including the following market information:

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)

The global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply market was valued at 726.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 975.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Phase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply include Puls, Phoenix, Siemens, Weidmuller, Meanwell, TRACO Power, TDK, ABB and Schneider, etc.

We surveyed the AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Phase

Two Phase

Three Phase

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT

Industrial

Electricity and Energy

Petroleum and Natural Gas

Others

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Puls

Phoenix

Siemens

Weidmuller

Meanwell

TRACO Power

TDK

ABB

Schneider

Murr Elektronik

Omron

IDEC

Bel Power Solutions

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

XP Power

Astrodyne TDI

Hengfu

Mibbo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Sales by Companies

3.5 Global AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC-DC DIN Rail Power Supply Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

