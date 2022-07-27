LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.
This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG As A Bunker Fuel in global, including the following market information:
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6796620/global-lng-as-a-bunker-fuel-2022-2028-368
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five LNG As A Bunker Fuel companies in 2021 (%)
The global LNG As A Bunker Fuel market was valued at 6855.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 60120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Truck To Ship (TTS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LNG As A Bunker Fuel include Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug and Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft and Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LNG As A Bunker Fuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Truck To Ship (TTS)
Port To Ship (PTS)
Ship To Ship (STS)
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roll-on/ro-ro Ship
Tugboat
Coastal Tanker/Bulk Carrier
Containership
Platform Supply Vessel
Smaller Passenger Ship
Big Fishing Vessel
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LNG As A Bunker Fuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LNG As A Bunker Fuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies LNG As A Bunker Fuel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies LNG As A Bunker Fuel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chantier Davie
General Dynamics NASSCO
VT Halter Marine
Gulf Coast Shipyard Group
Aker Philadelphia Shipyard
Ocean Tug and Barge Engineering
Fassmer Werft
Meyer Werft
Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft
Meyer Turku
Arctech Helsinki
Fincantieri
Kleven Verft
STX France
Damen Shipyards Group
Hoogezand Nieuwbouw
Ferus Smit
GdanskRemontowa
Sanmar
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry
Wuhu Hongri Shipping company
Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard
CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding
Chongqing Jiangjin Feida
Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu
Tsuji Heavy Industries
Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding
Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LNG As A Bunker Fuel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers LNG As A Bunker Fuel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG As A Bunker Fuel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional LNG As A Bunker Fuel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Bunker Fuel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Bunker Fuel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028