GIS Substations Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A GIS substation is a high voltage substation in which the major structures are contained in a sealed environment with sulfur hexafluoride gas as the insulating medium.

Gas insulated switchgears (GISs) are installed as substation equipment and receiving equipment for safe and stable supply of electricity. Circuit breakers, disconnectors, earthing devices, etc. are enclosed and stored in metal containers using a high-insulation-performance gas. Thus, the equipment is very compact, reliable, and safe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GIS Substations in global, including the following market information:

Global GIS Substations Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GIS Substations Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five GIS Substations companies in 2021 (%)

The global GIS Substations market was valued at 29870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GIS Substations include ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Hyundai, Eaton and Hyosung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GIS Substations manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GIS Substations Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global GIS Substations Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Voltage

Ultra High Voltage

Global GIS Substations Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global GIS Substations Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Others

Global GIS Substations Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global GIS Substations Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GIS Substations revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GIS Substations revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GIS Substations sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies GIS Substations sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Hyundai

Eaton

Hyosung

Schneider Electric

Nissin Electric

Crompton Greaves

Xi?an XD High Voltage

NHVS

Shandong Taikai

Pinggao Electric

Sieyuan Electric

CHINT Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GIS Substations Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GIS Substations Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GIS Substations Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GIS Substations Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GIS Substations Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global GIS Substations Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GIS Substations Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GIS Substations Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GIS Substations Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global GIS Substations Sales by Companies

3.5 Global GIS Substations Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GIS Substations Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers GIS Substations Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GIS Substations Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GIS Substations Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GIS Substations Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global GIS Substations Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High Voltage



