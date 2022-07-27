GIS Substations Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A GIS substation is a high voltage substation in which the major structures are contained in a sealed environment with sulfur hexafluoride gas as the insulating medium.
Gas insulated switchgears (GISs) are installed as substation equipment and receiving equipment for safe and stable supply of electricity. Circuit breakers, disconnectors, earthing devices, etc. are enclosed and stored in metal containers using a high-insulation-performance gas. Thus, the equipment is very compact, reliable, and safe.
This report contains market size and forecasts of GIS Substations in global, including the following market information:
Global GIS Substations Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global GIS Substations Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five GIS Substations companies in 2021 (%)
The global GIS Substations market was valued at 29870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GIS Substations include ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Hyundai, Eaton and Hyosung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GIS Substations manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GIS Substations Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global GIS Substations Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Voltage
Ultra High Voltage
Global GIS Substations Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global GIS Substations Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Transmission and Distribution
Manufacturing and Processing
Others
Global GIS Substations Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global GIS Substations Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GIS Substations revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GIS Substations revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies GIS Substations sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies GIS Substations sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
GE Grid Solutions
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
Toshiba
Fuji Electric
Hyundai
Eaton
Hyosung
Schneider Electric
Nissin Electric
Crompton Greaves
Xi?an XD High Voltage
NHVS
Shandong Taikai
Pinggao Electric
Sieyuan Electric
CHINT Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GIS Substations Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GIS Substations Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GIS Substations Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GIS Substations Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GIS Substations Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GIS Substations Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GIS Substations Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GIS Substations Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GIS Substations Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GIS Substations Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GIS Substations Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GIS Substations Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GIS Substations Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GIS Substations Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GIS Substations Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GIS Substations Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global GIS Substations Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 High Voltage
