Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. Stationary Lead-Acid battery widely used in UPS, Telecommunication applications, Utility/switchgear, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationary Lead Acid Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million VAh)
Global top five Stationary Lead Acid Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stationary Lead Acid Battery market was valued at 9755 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2 V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stationary Lead Acid Battery include Exide, Enersys, Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology, Leoch, GS Yuasa Corporate, Hoppecke, Narada Power, Ritar Power and Amara Raja, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stationary Lead Acid Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million VAh)
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2 V
4 V
6 V
8 V
12V
16 V
Others
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million VAh)
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecommunication Applications
Uninterruptible Power System
Utility/Switchgear
Emergency Lighting
Security System
Cable Television/Broadcasting
Oil and Gas
Renewable Energy
Railway Backup
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million VAh)
Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stationary Lead Acid Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stationary Lead Acid Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stationary Lead Acid Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million VAh)
Key companies Stationary Lead Acid Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Exide
Enersys
Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology
Leoch
GS Yuasa Corporate
Hoppecke
Narada Power
Ritar Power
Amara Raja
Sacred Sun Power Sources
C&D Technologies
Trojan
THE FURUKAWA BATTERY
EAST PENN Manufacturing
Banner batteries
Coslight Technology
Haze
NorthStar Battery
CGB
First National Battery
Midac Power
BNB Battery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stationary Lead Acid Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationary Lead Acid Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationary Lead Acid Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary Lead Acid Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stationary Lead Acid Battery Companies
