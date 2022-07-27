Fiber Optics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fiber optics is the technology used to transmit information as pulses of light through strands of fiber made of glass or plastic over long distances.

Optical fibers are about the diameter of a strand of human hair and when bundled into a fiber-optic cable, they?re capable of transmitting more data over longer distances and faster than other mediums.

Fiber optics has been used in the medical industry for years. The physical characteristics of fiber make it a natural choice for many different applications. Commonly used for illumination, flexible image bundles, light conductors, flexible light guides, laser delivery systems, and equipment interconnects, fiber optics provide a very compact, flexible conduit for light or data delivery in equipment, surgical, and instrumentation applications.

Traditional medical fiber optic applications include light therapy, x-ray imaging, ophthalmic lasers, lab and clinical diagnostics, dental hand pieces, surgical and diagnostic instrumentation, endoscopy, surgical microscopy, and a wide range of equipment and instrument illumination.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optics in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Optics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Optics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Fiber-Km)

Global top five Fiber Optics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Optics market was valued at 10250 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi-Mode Fiber Optics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Optics include Prysmian, Hentong, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, Futong, Sumitomo, Tongding Optic-Electronic and CommScope, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiber Optics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Optics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Fiber-Km)

Global Fiber Optics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multi-Mode Fiber Optics

Single-Mode Fiber Optics

Global Fiber Optics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Fiber-Km)

Global Fiber Optics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT and Telecoms

Medical

Robotics

Others

Global Fiber Optics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Fiber-Km)

Global Fiber Optics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Optics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Optics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Optics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Fiber-Km)

Key companies Fiber Optics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian

Hentong

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Sumitomo

Tongding Optic-Electronic

CommScope

STL

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

Fasten

Nexans

LS Cable and System

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Optics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiber Optics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiber Optics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiber Optics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiber Optics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiber Optics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Optics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiber Optics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiber Optics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiber Optics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiber Optics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Optics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Optics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Optics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Optics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fiber Optics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Multi-Mode Fiber Optics

4.1.3 Single-Mode Fiber Optics



