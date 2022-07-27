Synchrophasor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synchrophasor in global

Global Synchrophasor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synchrophasor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Synchrophasor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synchrophasor market was valued at 280.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1211.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synchrophasor include Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, ABB, Beijing Sifang Automation Co., Ltd., State Grid Corporation of China, Siemens Energy, NR Electric, GE Grid Solutions, Vizimax and Arbiter Systems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synchrophasor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

ABB

Beijing Sifang Automation Co., Ltd.

State Grid Corporation of China

Siemens Energy

NR Electric

GE Grid Solutions

Vizimax

Arbiter Systems

