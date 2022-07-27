Asia-Pacific Flow Battery Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

A flow battery, or Flow Battery (after reduction?oxidation), is a type of rechargeable battery where recharge ability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (providing flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. The performance of these devices is governed by the considerations of electrochemical engineering.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Flow Battery in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sumitomo Electric

Dalian Rongke Power

Gildemeister

UniEnergy Technologies

Primus Power

redTENERGY Storage

EnSync

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vanadium Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Utility Facilities

Renewable Energy Integration

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Flow Battery market.

Chapter 1, to describe Flow Battery Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Flow Battery, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Flow Battery, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Flow Battery market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flow Battery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Vanadium Flow Battery

1.2.2 Hybrid Flow Battery

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Utility Facilities

1.3.2 Renewable Energy Integration

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sumitomo Electric

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Flow Battery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Flow Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.2 Dalian Rongke Power

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Flow Battery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Dalian Rongke Power Flow Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.3 Gildemeister

2.3.1 Business Overv

