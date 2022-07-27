Lithium Solid-State Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chemical energy storage, including lead acid batteries, nickel system batteries, and lithium ion batteries (LiBs), is considered to be the most promising energy storage technology for industrialization. Among these, LiBs have many advantages such as light weight, high energy density, high power density, and long life, and they are overwhelmingly preferred by designers for use in portable electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops. However, overcharging or short-circuiting can lead to high temperature and result in fire or explosion due to the presence of flammable organic electrolytes. Fires and explosions of LiBs have been reported throughout the world. The developments of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage devices for new kinds of power stations greatly expand the market for LiBs, meanwhile, stricter safety requirements apply to LiBs. Since large numbers of LiBs are packed together in EVs or power stations, fire or explosion in an LiB could be disastrous. Safety has become the main obstacle for the wide application of LiBs. To meet this issue, Lithium Solid-State Battery have entered the field. A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Lithium Solid-State Battery have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In Lithium Solid-State Battery, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of Lithium Solid-State Battery is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Solid-State Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Wh)

Global top five Lithium Solid-State Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium Solid-State Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer-Based Lithium Solid-State Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium Solid-State Battery include BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple, CATL, Bollor?, Toyota, Panasonic and Jiawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lithium Solid-State Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Wh)

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer-Based Lithium Solid-State Battery

Lithium Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Wh)

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

Others

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Wh)

Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Wh)

Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BMW

Hyundai

Dyson

Apple

CATL

Bollor?

Toyota

Panasonic

Jiawei

Bosch

Quantum Scape

Ilika

Excellatron Solid State

Cymbet

Solid Power

Mitsui Kinzoku

Samsung

ProLogium

Front Edge Technology

Qing Tao Energy Development

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium Solid-State Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Solid-State Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Solid-State Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Solid-State Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Solid-State Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

