Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) uses a rigid conductor instead of a flexible wire for electric power collection. ROCS has a rigid conductor rail installed overhead. A copper contact wire is inserted in the conductor rail and the Pantograph on the rolling stock collects power from this rigid conductor. The rigid overhead conductor is a piece of Aluminium rail which is fixed to the tunnel ceiling with the help of a cantilever arrangement. This Al. rail is manufactured in 10 to 12 metre long pieces and then these pieces are joined together to form a continuous conductor all along the railway track. Contact wire is inserted into the groove of these aluminium rails so that the contact of the pantograph remains with the copper contact wire.
Rigid Overhead Conductor Rail (ROCR) is an alternative distribution system to conventional catenary systems in rail transit. Its characteristics make it the most applicable for fixed infrastructure feature, such as tunnels, bridges and maintenance depots, although its lower maintenance costs justify its installation in a wide range of environments.
A Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) should be generally used in following cases:
Normally in tunnels of length more than 750m or where the provision of ATD is difficult.
Where the head room/height of the tunnel is not sufficient for conventional OHE.
Stations/Any other location for improved electrical clearances
RRCS (Retractable Rigid Conductor-Rail System) can be used in Maintenance Depots, Coal sidings/other sidings for overhead loading under SILO in electrified territory and container handling tracks.
Conventional OHE requires substantial space above the train under the overhead structure to maintain Electrical clearance from 25kV live conductor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) market was valued at 344.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 487.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hinged Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) include Siemens, Furrer+Frey, Tianjin Keyvia, Pandrol (Delachaux Group) and Alucast Iran, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hinged Type
Liding Type
Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tunnels
Bridges
Others
Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Furrer+Frey
Tianjin Keyvia
Pandrol (Delachaux Group)
Alucast Iran
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (ROCS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Overhead Conductor-rail System (RO
