Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Numerous users are expected to adopt the Micro-mobility mode of transportation to curb environmental pollution. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in the micro-mobility modes of transportation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micromobility Charging Infrastructure in global, including the following market information:
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Micromobility Charging Infrastructure companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micromobility Charging Infrastructure include Ather Energy, bike-energy, Bikeep, Flower Turbines, Get Charged, Inc., GiulioBarbieri SRL, Ground Control Systems, Magment GmbH and Perch Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Micromobility Charging Infrastructure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired
Wireless
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ather Energy
bike-energy
Bikeep
Flower Turbines
Get Charged, Inc.
GiulioBarbieri SRL
Ground Control Systems
Magment GmbH
Perch Mobility
Robert Bosch GmbH
Solum PV
SWIFTMILE
The Mobility House GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Pl
