Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Numerous users are expected to adopt the Micro-mobility mode of transportation to curb environmental pollution. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in the micro-mobility modes of transportation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micromobility Charging Infrastructure in global, including the following market information:

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Micromobility Charging Infrastructure companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micromobility Charging Infrastructure include Ather Energy, bike-energy, Bikeep, Flower Turbines, Get Charged, Inc., GiulioBarbieri SRL, Ground Control Systems, Magment GmbH and Perch Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micromobility Charging Infrastructure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired

Wireless

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Micromobility Charging Infrastructure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ather Energy

bike-energy

Bikeep

Flower Turbines

Get Charged, Inc.

GiulioBarbieri SRL

Ground Control Systems

Magment GmbH

Perch Mobility

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solum PV

SWIFTMILE

The Mobility House GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micromobility Charging Infrastructure Pl

