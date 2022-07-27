Uncategorized

Global Reinforced Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Reinforced Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reinforced Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Aviation

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Other

By Company

Huntsman

BASF

DowDuPont

Jiangsu QIYI Technology

Celanese

Binani Industries

Solvay

Ahlstrom

PPG Industries

RBJ Plastics

Gulf Reinforced Plastics L.L.C.(GRP)

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Kemrock Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Reinforced Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics
1.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Aerospace & Aviation
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Marine
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Reinforced Plastics Production
2.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Reinforced Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Reinforced Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Reinforced Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Reinforced Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Reinforced Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Reinforced Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 G

 

