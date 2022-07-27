Global Reinforced Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Reinforced Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reinforced Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics
Others
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Aerospace & Aviation
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Marine
Other
By Company
Huntsman
BASF
DowDuPont
Jiangsu QIYI Technology
Celanese
Binani Industries
Solvay
Ahlstrom
PPG Industries
RBJ Plastics
Gulf Reinforced Plastics L.L.C.(GRP)
Haysite Reinforced Plastics
Kemrock Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Reinforced Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics
1.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Aerospace & Aviation
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Marine
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Reinforced Plastics Production
2.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Reinforced Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Reinforced Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Reinforced Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Reinforced Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Reinforced Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Reinforced Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Reinforced Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
