Global Infrared Detector Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The global market for Infrared Detector is estimated to increase from $ 2201.6 million in 2021 to reach $ 2899.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Infrared Detector market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Infrared Detector market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Infrared Detector market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Infrared Detector market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Infrared Detector players cover FLIR Systems Inc., Lynred (former Sofradir), Iray, Leonardo DRS and BAE Systems, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global Infrared Detector Includes:

FLIR Systems Inc.

Lynred (former Sofradir)

Iray

Leonardo DRS

BAE Systems

Dali Technology

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Semi Conductor Devices (SCD)

Guide Infrared

Gwic

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Uncooled Infrared Detector

Cooled Infrared Detector

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Civil

Military

Chapter 1: Scope of Infrared Detector, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Infrared Detector market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Infrared Detector market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Infrared Detector sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Infrared Detector sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Infrared Detector market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including FLIR Systems Inc., Lynred (former Sofradir), Iray, Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Dali Technology, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) and Guide Infrared and etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

