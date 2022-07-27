Global Industrial Hemp Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Hemp market was valued at 1013.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use. It can be used to make a wide range of products. Along with bamboo, hemp is one of the fastest growing plant on Earth. It was also one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, rope, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed.Global industrial hemp key players include Canopy Growth Corporation, Charlotte`s Web CBD, Aurora Cannabis, Folium Biosciences, Endoca, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, and Latin America, total have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, CBD Oil is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medicine, followed by Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, etc.

By Market Verdors:

