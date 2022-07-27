Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Visible Light Communication Technology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Visible Light Communication Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Up to 1Mb/s
Above 1Mb/s
Segment by Application
Underwater Communication
Hospital
Automotive And Transport
Connected Devices
In-Flight Communication/Infotainment
Light Based Internet
Others
By Company
GE
Philips
Panasonic
LVX System
Nakagawa Laboratories
Oledcomm
PureLiFi
Avago Technologies
Renesas Electronics
Luciom
ByteLight
LightPointe Communications
FSONA Networks
Light Bee
Outstanding Technology
Plaintree Systems
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Up to 1Mb/s
1.2.3 Above 1Mb/s
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Underwater Communication
1.3.3 Hospital
1.3.4 Automotive And Transport
1.3.5 Connected Devices
1.3.6 In-Flight Communication/Infotainment
1.3.7 Light Based Internet
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Visible Light Communication Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Visible Light Communication Technology Industry Trends
2.3.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Visible Light Communication Tech
