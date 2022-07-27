Global Employer of Record Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Employer of Record analysis, which studies the Employer of Record industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.
Global “Employer of Record Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Employer of Record by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Employer of Record.
The global market for Employer of Record is estimated to increase from $ 4205.6 million in 2021 to reach $ 6777.2 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The APAC Employer of Record market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
The United States Employer of Record market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
The Europe Employer of Record market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
The China Employer of Record market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
Global key Employer of Record players cover Adecco, Randstad, Aquent, FoxHire and Infotree Global, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.
Top Manufactures in Global Employer of Record Includes:
Adecco
Randstad
Aquent
FoxHire
Infotree Global
Safeguard Global
Velocity Global
Globalization Partners
Shield GEO
Acumen International
Remote Team (Gusto)
Deel
Remote Technology
Elements Global Services
Papaya Global
Universal Hires
CIIC
Links International
New Horizons Global Partners
Sky Executive
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Aggregator Model
Wholly Owned Infrastructure Model
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Related Information:
Chapter 1: Scope of Employer of Record, Research Methodology, etc.
Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Employer of Record market size and CAGR, Employer of Record market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
Chapter 3: Employer of Record revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022
Chapter 4: Global Employer of Record revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.
Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace
Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis
Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers
Chapter 12: Global Employer of Record market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application
Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Adecco, Randstad, Aquent, FoxHire, Infotree Global, Safeguard Global, Velocity Global, Globalization Partners and Shield GEO, etc.
Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion
