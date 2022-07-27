Global Home Care Robotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Home Care Robotics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Care Robotics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vacuum Cleaner
Floor Washer
Pool Cleaner
Lawn Mower
Other
Segment by Application
Floor Care
Lawn Care
Pool Care
Other
By Company
Bissell Homecare
Ecovacs Robotics
iRobot
Husqvarna
Worx Landroid
Honda Power Equipment
Robomow
K?rcher
Hako
Billy Goat Industries
Exprolink
Vacuum Cleaners
Overton
TSM
Tennant
Pyara Singh & Sons
Elgee
Fluidra
Polaris
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Home Care Robotics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Home Care Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vacuum Cleaner
1.2.3 Floor Washer
1.2.4 Pool Cleaner
1.2.5 Lawn Mower
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Home Care Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Floor Care
1.3.3 Lawn Care
1.3.4 Pool Care
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Home Care Robotics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Home Care Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Home Care Robotics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Home Care Robotics Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Home Care Robotics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Home Care Robotics by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Home Care Robotics Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Home Care Robotics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Home Care Robotics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Home Care Robotics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Home Care Robotics Manufacturers by S
