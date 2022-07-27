Global Forensic Audit Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Forensic Audit market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forensic Audit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Event and Data Analytics
Regulatory Investigations
Cross Border Investigations
Corruption and Bribery Investigation
Accounting Malpractice
Securities Investigations
Others
Segment by Application
Financial Services
Mining, Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
By Company
PwC
Ernst and Young
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
KPMG International
BDO Global
FTI Consulting
RSM International
Duff and Phelps
AlixPartners
Carter Backer Winter
MDD Forensic Accountants
Baker Tilly International
Froese Forensic Partners
BMR Advisors
Grant Thornton
Mazars
Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk
PKF International
Pinkerton
Parker Randall
Crowe
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Event and Data Analytics
1.2.3 Regulatory Investigations
1.2.4 Cross Border Investigations
1.2.5 Corruption and Bribery Investigation
1.2.6 Accounting Malpractice
1.2.7 Securities Investigations
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Financial Services
1.3.3 Mining, Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Forensic Audit Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Forensic Audit Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Forensic Audit Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Forensic Audit Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Forensic Audit Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Forensic Audit Industry Trends
2.3.2 Forensic Audit Market Drivers
2.3.3 Forensic Audit Market Challenges
2.3.4 Forensic Audit Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Forensic Audit Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Forensic Audit Player
