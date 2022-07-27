Global IoT in Construction Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
IoT in Construction market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT in Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Remote Operations
Safety Management
Fleet Management
Predictive Maintenance
Others
By Company
Caterpilla
Oracle
Hitachi
CalAmp
Sigfox
Autodesk
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Remote Operations
1.3.3 Safety Management
1.3.4 Fleet Management
1.3.5 Predictive Maintenance
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 IoT in Construction Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 IoT in Construction Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 IoT in Construction Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 IoT in Construction Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 IoT in Construction Market Dynamics
2.3.1 IoT in Construction Industry Trends
2.3.2 IoT in Construction Market Drivers
2.3.3 IoT in Construction Market Challenges
2.3.4 IoT in Construction Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IoT in Construction Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top IoT in Construction Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global IoT in Construction Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Glo
