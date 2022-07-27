Holster Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A handgun holster is a device used to hold or restrict the undesired movement of a handgun, most commonly in a location where it can be easily withdrawn for immediate use. Holsters are often attached to a belt or waistband, but they may be attached to Others locations of the body (e.g., the ankle holster). Holsters vary in the degree to which they secure or protect the firearm. Some holsters for law enforcement officers have a strap over the top of the holster to make the handgun less likely to fall out of the holster or harder for anOthers person to grab the gun. Some holsters have a flap over the top to protect the gun from the elements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Holster in global, including the following market information:

Global Holster Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Holster Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Holster companies in 2021 (%)

The global Holster market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Leather (Plain, Basketweave, Or Glossy) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Holster include NcSTAR, 5.11 Tactical, Barska, Safariland, blackhawk, Bulldog Cases, Uncle Mike's, Viridian and Tenicor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Holster manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Holster Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Holster Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Leather (Plain, Basketweave, Or Glossy)

Nylon

Plastic

Others

Global Holster Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Holster Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Armed Forces

Others

Global Holster Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Holster Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Holster revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Holster revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Holster sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Holster sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NcSTAR

5.11 Tactical

Barska

Safariland

blackhawk

Bulldog Cases

Uncle Mike's

Viridian

Tenicor

CrossBreed

ComfortTac

Ruger

Smith & Wesson

Blade-Tech

Bianchi

Galco

Hogue

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Holster Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Holster Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Holster Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Holster Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Holster Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Holster Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Holster Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Holster Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Holster Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Holster Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Holster Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Holster Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Holster Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Holster Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Holster Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Holster Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Holster Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Leather (Plain, Basketweave, Or Glossy)

4.1.3 Nylon

4.1.4 Plastic

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Holster Revenue &

