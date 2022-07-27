Social Stationery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Social Stationery is an Stationery featuring an expression of friendship or Others sentiment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Stationery in global, including the following market information:
Global Social Stationery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Social Stationery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Social Stationery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Social Stationery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Greeting Cards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Social Stationery include Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, Simon Elvin, Myron Manufacturing Corp. and Moo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Social Stationery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Social Stationery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Social Stationery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Greeting Cards
Books
Stickers
Others
Global Social Stationery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Social Stationery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business Use
Personal Use
Global Social Stationery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Social Stationery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Social Stationery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Social Stationery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Social Stationery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Social Stationery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hallmark Cards
American Greetings
Card Factory
Schurman Retail Group
CSS Industries Inc.
Avanti Press
Simon Elvin
Myron Manufacturing Corp.
Moo
Herbert Walkers Ltd
Starlite Holdings
Glory Moon
Cre8 Direct
GuangBo Group
Compendium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social Stationery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social Stationery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social Stationery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social Stationery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social Stationery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Social Stationery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social Stationery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social Stationery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social Stationery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Social Stationery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Social Stationery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Stationery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Social Stationery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Stationery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Social Stationery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Stationery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Social Stationery Market Size Markets, 2021 &
