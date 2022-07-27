Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market was valued at 2703.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronic are robots and mechatronic deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Automated Harvesting Systems

1.4.3 Driverless Tractors

1.4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

1.4.5 Robotic Milking

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Animal Farming

1.5.3 Crop Production

1.5.4 Field Mapping

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market

1.8.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

