Global Organ On Chip Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Organ On Chip analysis, which studies the Organ On Chip industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Global “Organ On Chip Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Organ On Chip by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Organ On Chip.

The global market for Organ On Chip is estimated to increase from $ 55 million in 2021 to reach $ 618.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 41.4% during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Organ On Chip market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Organ On Chip market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Organ On Chip market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Organ On Chip market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Organ On Chip players cover Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations and Tara Biosystems, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global Organ On Chip Includes:

Emulate

TissUse

Hesperos

CN Bio Innovations

Tara Biosystems

Draper Laboratory

Mimetas

Nortis

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Kirkstall

Cherry Biotech SAS

Else Kooi Laboratory

Beijing Daxiang Biotech Co., Ltd

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Vessel-on-a-chip

Other Organs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Chapter 1: Scope of Organ On Chip, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Organ On Chip market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Organ On Chip market size by region, by type, by end user, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Organ On Chip sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Organ On Chip sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Organ On Chip market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and end user.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis and Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

