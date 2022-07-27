K12 Education Learning Management Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States K12 Education Learning Management Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

K12 Education Learning Management Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States K12 Education Learning Management market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

K12 Education Learning Management market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global K12 Education Learning Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the K12 Education Learning Management market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

K12 Education Learning Management Market Segment by Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

K12 Education Learning Management Market Segment by Application

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

The report on the K12 Education Learning Management market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Blackboard

Instructure

Moodle

D2L

PowerSchool

Edsby

Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019)

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global K12 Education Learning Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of K12 Education Learning Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K12 Education Learning Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K12 Education Learning Management with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of K12 Education Learning Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global K12 Education Learning Management Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global K12 Education Learning Management Market Size by Region

5.1 Global K12 Education Learning Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global K12 Education Learning Management Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global K12 Education Learning Management Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global K12 Education Learning Management Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global K12 Education Learning Management Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global K12 Education Learning Management Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global K12 Education Learning Management Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America K12 Education Learning Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America K12 Education Learning Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific K12 Education Learning Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific K12 Education Learning Management Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe K12 Education Learning Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe K12 Education Learning Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America K12 Education Learning Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America K12 Education Learning Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa K12 Education Learning Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa K12 Education Learning Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Blackboard

7.1.1 Blackboard Company Details

7.1.2 Blackboard Business Overview

7.1.3 Blackboard K12 Education Learning Management Introduction

7.1.4 Blackboard Revenue in K12 Education Learning Management Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Blackboard Recent Development

7.2 Instructure

7.2.1 Instructure Company Details

7.2.2 Instructure Business Overview

7.2.3 Instructure K12 Education Learning Management Introduction

7.2.4 Instructure Revenue in K12 Education Learning Management Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Instructure Recent Development

7.3 Moodle

7.3.1 Moodle Company Details

7.3.2 Moodle Business Overview

7.3.3 Moodle K12 Education Learning Management Introduction

7.3.4 Moodle Revenue in K12 Education Learning Management Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Moodle Recent Development

7.4 D2L

7.4.1 D2L Company Details

7.4.2 D2L Business Overview

7.4.3 D2L K12 Education Learning Management Introduction

7.4.4 D2L Revenue in K12 Education Learning Management Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 D2L Recent Development

7.5 PowerSchool

7.5.1 PowerSchool Company Details

7.5.2 PowerSchool Business Overview

7.5.3 PowerSchool K12 Education Learning Management Introduction

7.5.4 PowerSchool Revenue in K12 Education Learning Management Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 PowerSchool Recent Development

7.6 Edsby

7.6.1 Edsby Company Details

7.6.2 Edsby Business Overview

7.6.3 Edsby K12 Education Learning Management Introduction

7.6.4 Edsby Revenue in K12 Education Learning Management Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Edsby Recent Development

7.7 Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019)

7.7.1 Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019) Company Details

7.7.2 Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019) Business Overview

7.7.3 Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019) K12 Education Learning Management Introduction

7.7.4 Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019) Revenue in K12 Education Learning Management Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019) Recent Development

