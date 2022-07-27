Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163600/facial-recognition-access-control-solutions

Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Segment by Type

Access Control System

Gate System

Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Segment by Application

Civil Aviation

Financial

Community

Education

Army

Public Security

Government

Enterprise

Electricity

Others

The report on the Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Cloudwalk

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

Suprema

Zhejiang Zheda Insigma Group Co., Ltd.

Aurora

Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co.,Ltd

PCITECH

ZKTeco

IDEMIA

GOSUNCN Group

Hanvon

GuangDong Poya Information & Technology

Hikvision

SYNTHESIS

EnterFace

Artec Group

ADATIS GmbH

CMOLO Intelligent Technology

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cloudwalk

7.1.1 Cloudwalk Company Details

7.1.2 Cloudwalk Business Overview

7.1.3 Cloudwalk Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.1.4 Cloudwalk Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Cloudwalk Recent Development

7.2 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

7.2.1 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Company Details

7.2.2 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Business Overview

7.2.3 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.2.4 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Dahua Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.3 Suprema

7.3.1 Suprema Company Details

7.3.2 Suprema Business Overview

7.3.3 Suprema Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.3.4 Suprema Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Suprema Recent Development

7.4 Zhejiang Zheda Insigma Group Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Zhejiang Zheda Insigma Group Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.4.2 Zhejiang Zheda Insigma Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhejiang Zheda Insigma Group Co., Ltd. Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.4.4 Zhejiang Zheda Insigma Group Co., Ltd. Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Zhejiang Zheda Insigma Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Aurora

7.5.1 Aurora Company Details

7.5.2 Aurora Business Overview

7.5.3 Aurora Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.5.4 Aurora Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Aurora Recent Development

7.6 Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co.,Ltd

7.6.1 Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co.,Ltd Company Details

7.6.2 Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co.,Ltd Business Overview

7.6.3 Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co.,Ltd Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.6.4 Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co.,Ltd Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.7 PCITECH

7.7.1 PCITECH Company Details

7.7.2 PCITECH Business Overview

7.7.3 PCITECH Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.7.4 PCITECH Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 PCITECH Recent Development

7.8 ZKTeco

7.8.1 ZKTeco Company Details

7.8.2 ZKTeco Business Overview

7.8.3 ZKTeco Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.8.4 ZKTeco Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ZKTeco Recent Development

7.9 IDEMIA

7.9.1 IDEMIA Company Details

7.9.2 IDEMIA Business Overview

7.9.3 IDEMIA Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.9.4 IDEMIA Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

7.10 GOSUNCN Group

7.10.1 GOSUNCN Group Company Details

7.10.2 GOSUNCN Group Business Overview

7.10.3 GOSUNCN Group Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.10.4 GOSUNCN Group Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 GOSUNCN Group Recent Development

7.11 Hanvon

7.11.1 Hanvon Company Details

7.11.2 Hanvon Business Overview

7.11.3 Hanvon Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.11.4 Hanvon Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Hanvon Recent Development

7.12 GuangDong Poya Information & Technology

7.12.1 GuangDong Poya Information & Technology Company Details

7.12.2 GuangDong Poya Information & Technology Business Overview

7.12.3 GuangDong Poya Information & Technology Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.12.4 GuangDong Poya Information & Technology Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 GuangDong Poya Information & Technology Recent Development

7.13 Hikvision

7.13.1 Hikvision Company Details

7.13.2 Hikvision Business Overview

7.13.3 Hikvision Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.13.4 Hikvision Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.14 SYNTHESIS

7.14.1 SYNTHESIS Company Details

7.14.2 SYNTHESIS Business Overview

7.14.3 SYNTHESIS Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.14.4 SYNTHESIS Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 SYNTHESIS Recent Development

7.15 EnterFace

7.15.1 EnterFace Company Details

7.15.2 EnterFace Business Overview

7.15.3 EnterFace Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.15.4 EnterFace Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 EnterFace Recent Development

7.16 Artec Group

7.16.1 Artec Group Company Details

7.16.2 Artec Group Business Overview

7.16.3 Artec Group Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.16.4 Artec Group Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Artec Group Recent Development

7.17 ADATIS GmbH

7.17.1 ADATIS GmbH Company Details

7.17.2 ADATIS GmbH Business Overview

7.17.3 ADATIS GmbH Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.17.4 ADATIS GmbH Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 ADATIS GmbH Recent Development

7.18 CMOLO Intelligent Technology

7.18.1 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Company Details

7.18.2 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Business Overview

7.18.3 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Introduction

7.18.4 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Revenue in Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 CMOLO Intelligent Technology Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163600/facial-recognition-access-control-solutions

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States