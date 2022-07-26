Uncategorized

Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Activated Carbon

Polyhydroxyalkanoate(PHA)

Microcrystaline Cellulose(MCC)

Methylcellulose

Carboxymethyl Cellulose(CMC)

Ethylcellulose

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Company

Foodchem

Wanglong Group

Hoechst

Daicel

Eastman

Nippon Gohsel

Chisso Corporate

Ueno

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

JINNENG

Rugao Changjiang Food

Mingguang Chemical

Linyi Van Science and Technique Co., Ltd(LVST)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Activated Carbon
1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate(PHA)
1.2.4 Microcrystaline Cellulose(MCC)
1.2.5 Methylcellulose
1.2.6 Carboxymethyl Cellulose(CMC)
1.2.7 Ethylcellulose
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Industrial Chemicals
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production
2.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-20

 

