Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

802.11ac

 

802.11ad

 

Segment by Application

Networking Devices

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Company

Samsung Electric

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm Atheors

Marvell Technology

Intel Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

NVIDIA

Broadcom Corporation

NEC Corporation

MediaTek

AzureWave Technologies

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 802.11ac
1.2.3 802.11ad
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Networking Devices
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Ma

 

