Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
802.11ac
802.11ad
Segment by Application
Networking Devices
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Company
Samsung Electric
Cisco Systems
Qualcomm Atheors
Marvell Technology
Intel Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
NVIDIA
Broadcom Corporation
NEC Corporation
MediaTek
AzureWave Technologies
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 802.11ac
1.2.3 802.11ad
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Networking Devices
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Ma
