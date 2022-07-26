Global Managed Security Services System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Managed Security Services System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Managed Security Services System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Virus and Spam Blocking
Intrusion Detection
Firewalls
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management
Others
Segment by Application
Banking and Financial Services
Government Agency
Health Care
Telecommunications and Information Technology
Energy and Utilities
Other
By Company
IBM
Cisco Systems
SecureWorks(Dell Technologies)
NortonLifeLock
Trustwave(Singapore Telecommunications Limited)
Verizon
AT&T
Atos
BAE Systems
BT Group
CenturyLink
DXC Technology
Fortinet
NTT Security
Wipro
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Managed Security Services System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Virus and Spam Blocking
1.2.3 Intrusion Detection
1.2.4 Firewalls
1.2.5 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Managed Security Services System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Banking and Financial Services
1.3.3 Government Agency
1.3.4 Health Care
1.3.5 Telecommunications and Information Technology
1.3.6 Energy and Utilities
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Managed Security Services System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Managed Security Services System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Managed Security Services System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Managed Security Services System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Managed Security Services System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Managed Security Services System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Managed Security Services System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Managed Security Services System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Managed Security Services System Market Challenges
2.3.
