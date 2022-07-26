Uncategorized

Global Managed Security Services System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Managed Security Services System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Managed Security Services System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Virus and Spam Blocking

 

Intrusion Detection

 

Firewalls

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management

Others

Segment by Application

Banking and Financial Services

Government Agency

Health Care

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Energy and Utilities

Other

By Company

IBM

Cisco Systems

SecureWorks(Dell Technologies)

NortonLifeLock

Trustwave(Singapore Telecommunications Limited)

Verizon

AT&T

Atos

BAE Systems

BT Group

CenturyLink

DXC Technology

Fortinet

NTT Security

Wipro

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Managed Security Services System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Virus and Spam Blocking
1.2.3 Intrusion Detection
1.2.4 Firewalls
1.2.5 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Managed Security Services System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Banking and Financial Services
1.3.3 Government Agency
1.3.4 Health Care
1.3.5 Telecommunications and Information Technology
1.3.6 Energy and Utilities
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Managed Security Services System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Managed Security Services System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Managed Security Services System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Managed Security Services System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Managed Security Services System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Managed Security Services System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Managed Security Services System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Managed Security Services System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Managed Security Services System Market Challenges
2.3.

 

