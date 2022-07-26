Retortable Pouch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Retortable Pouch in global, including the following market information:

Global Retortable Pouch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Retortable Pouch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Retortable Pouch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Retortable Pouch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stand-up Pouch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Retortable Pouch include Sealed Air, Sopakco Packing, Pacrite, PAC Worldwide, Parikh Packaging, HPM Global, Swiss Pack, Caspak and Vacupack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Retortable Pouch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Retortable Pouch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Retortable Pouch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stand-up Pouch

Spouted Pouch

Zipper Pouch

Others

Global Retortable Pouch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Retortable Pouch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Global Retortable Pouch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Retortable Pouch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Retortable Pouch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Retortable Pouch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Retortable Pouch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Retortable Pouch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sealed Air

Sopakco Packing

Pacrite

PAC Worldwide

Parikh Packaging

HPM Global

Swiss Pack

Caspak

Vacupack

Floeter India

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Purity Flexpack Limited

IMPAK Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Retortable Pouch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Retortable Pouch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Retortable Pouch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Retortable Pouch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Retortable Pouch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Retortable Pouch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Retortable Pouch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Retortable Pouch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Retortable Pouch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Retortable Pouch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Retortable Pouch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Retortable Pouch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Retortable Pouch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retortable Pouch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Retortable Pouch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retortable Pouch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Retortable Pouch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

