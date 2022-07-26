Industrial Protective Clothing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Protective clothing is designed to protect the wearer?s body from injury or infection. The hazards addressed by protective equipment include physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne particulate matter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Protective Clothing in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Protective Clothing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Protective Clothing market was valued at 8175 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hdpe Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Protective Clothing include DuPont, Honeywell, 3M, Dr?ger, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus, Kappler, Ansell and Sioen Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Protective Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hdpe Fiber

Non-woven Polypropylene

Aramid Blend

Polyamide Fiber

Cotton Fiber

Polyester

Others

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Construction & Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Firefighting & Law Enforcement

Mining & Smelting

Defense & Military

Others

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Protective Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Protective Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Protective Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Protective Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Honeywell

3M

Dr?ger

Kimberly-Clark

Delta Plus

Kappler

Ansell

Sioen Industries

Respirex

Lakeland Industries

Uvex

Excalor

HB Protective Wear

International Enviroguard

Asatex

Shigematsu

Hancom Lifecare

U.Protec

Qingdao Laoweishi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Protective Clothing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Protective Clothing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Protective Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Protective Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Protective Clothing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Protective Clothing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Protective Clothing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Protective Clothing Compani

