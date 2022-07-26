Paper Printing and Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper and paperboard container and packaging are environmentally friendly, biodegradable and food safer;And can shape exquisite modeling and decoration to publicize, beautify goods, in order to win consumers, improve the competitiveness of goods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Printing and Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Printing and Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paperboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Printing and Packaging include WestRock, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Evergreen Group (Reynolds Group Holding Ltd), Packaging Corporation of America, Amcor Ltd, Mondi Group, Sappi Ltd and DS Smith PLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Printing and Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paperboard
Container Board
Corrugated Board
Kraft Paperboard
Paper Bags And Sacks
Corrugated Containers And Packaging
Folding Boxes And Cases
Other?
Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Personal Care and Home Care
Healthcare
Other?
Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper Printing and Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper Printing and Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WestRock
International Paper Company
Kapstone LLC
Evergreen Group (Reynolds Group Holding Ltd)
Packaging Corporation of America
Amcor Ltd
Mondi Group
Sappi Ltd
DS Smith PLC
Sonoco Corporation
Clearwater
Carauster Industries
Tetra PaK International
Georgia-Pacific
Nippon Paper Industries
Smurfit Kappa Group
ZRP Printing Group
SHENGDA GROUP
Xiamen Hexing Packaging Printing
SIG
Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Printing and Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Printing and Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Printing and Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Printing and Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Paper Printing and Packaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Printing and Packaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Printing and Packaging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Printi
