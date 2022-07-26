Paper Printing and Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paper and paperboard container and packaging are environmentally friendly, biodegradable and food safer;And can shape exquisite modeling and decoration to publicize, beautify goods, in order to win consumers, improve the competitiveness of goods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Printing and Packaging in Global, including the following market information:

Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paper Printing and Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paperboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paper Printing and Packaging include WestRock, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Evergreen Group (Reynolds Group Holding Ltd), Packaging Corporation of America, Amcor Ltd, Mondi Group, Sappi Ltd and DS Smith PLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paper Printing and Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paperboard

Container Board

Corrugated Board

Kraft Paperboard

Paper Bags And Sacks

Corrugated Containers And Packaging

Folding Boxes And Cases

Other?

Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Other?

Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paper Printing and Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paper Printing and Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WestRock

International Paper Company

Kapstone LLC

Evergreen Group (Reynolds Group Holding Ltd)

Packaging Corporation of America

Amcor Ltd

Mondi Group

Sappi Ltd

DS Smith PLC

Sonoco Corporation

Clearwater

Carauster Industries

Tetra PaK International

Georgia-Pacific

Nippon Paper Industries

Smurfit Kappa Group

ZRP Printing Group

SHENGDA GROUP

Xiamen Hexing Packaging Printing

SIG

Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paper Printing and Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paper Printing and Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paper Printing and Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paper Printing and Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Printing and Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Paper Printing and Packaging Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Printing and Packaging Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Printing and Packaging Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Printi

