Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt is a safety harness device that?s designed for securing the occupant in an aircraft during unforeseen mid-air turbulence and avoiding any harm to the passenger.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt in global, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Two-Point Seatbelts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt include AmSafe (TransDigm Group), ACM Aircraft Cabin Modification, SCHROTH SAFETY PRODUCTS, Aerocare International, Anjou Aeronautique, Aircraft Belts, Inc (Ontic), ACH, Autoflug and Davis Aircraft Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Two-Point Seatbelts

Three-Point Seatbelts

Four-Point Seatbelts

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aircraft Cabin Seat Belt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AmSafe (TransDigm Group)

ACM Aircraft Cabin Modification

SCHROTH SAFETY PRODUCTS

Aerocare International

Anjou Aeronautique

Aircraft Belts, Inc (Ontic)

ACH

Autoflug

Davis Aircraft Products

SPEKON Saechsische Spezial- konfektion

C&M Aviation Services

Wag-Aero

Air Safety Solutions

Pilot Aircraft Corp

