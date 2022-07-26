Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Bomb disposal?is an all-encompassing term to describe the separate, but interrelated functions in the military fields of?explosive ordnance disposal?(EOD) and improvised?explosive?device?disposal?(IEDD), and the public safety roles of public safety?bomb disposal?(PSBD) and the?bomb?squad.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

iRobot

Safariland

Northrop Grumman

Scanna Msc

NABCO

United Shield International

Reamda

API Technologies

Cobham

Chemring Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable X-ray Systems

Projected Water Disruptors

Bomb containment chambers

EOD Suits and Blankets

EOD Robots

Explosive Detectors

Search Mirrors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense

Law Enforcement

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Portable X-ray Systems

1.2.2 Projected Water Disruptors

1.2.3 Bomb containment chambers

1.2.4 EOD Suits and Blankets

1.2.5 EOD Robots

1.2.6 Explosive Detectors

1.2.7 Search Mirrors

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Defense

1.3.2 Law Enforcement

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Mark

