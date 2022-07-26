Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Disposables & Consumables in Global, including the following market information:
Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Masks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Disposables & Consumables include Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, Supermax, Semperit, Kossan, Medline Industries, YTY GROUP and Cardinal Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laboratory Disposables & Consumables companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disposable Masks
Gloves
Containers
Others
Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Laboratory
Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory
Food Testing Laboratory
Others
Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laboratory Disposables & Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laboratory Disposables & Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Top Glove
Hartalega
Ansell
Supermax
Semperit
Kossan
Medline Industries
YTY GROUP
Cardinal Health
Medicom
ARISTA
KIRGEN
Bluesail
INTCO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laboratory
