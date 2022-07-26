Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Disposables & Consumables in Global, including the following market information:

Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Masks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Disposables & Consumables include Top Glove, Hartalega, Ansell, Supermax, Semperit, Kossan, Medline Industries, YTY GROUP and Cardinal Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laboratory Disposables & Consumables companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable Masks

Gloves

Containers

Others

Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Laboratory

Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory

Food Testing Laboratory

Others

Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laboratory Disposables & Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laboratory Disposables & Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Top Glove

Hartalega

Ansell

Supermax

Semperit

Kossan

Medline Industries

YTY GROUP

Cardinal Health

Medicom

ARISTA

KIRGEN

Bluesail

INTCO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Disposables & Consumables Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laboratory

