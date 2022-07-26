Hot Drink Cups Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Drink Cups in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Drink Cups Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Drink Cups Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Hot Drink Cups companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Drink Cups market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Pocket Insulated Cups Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Drink Cups include Dart Container, Georgia-Pacific, Solo Cup Company, Benders Paper Cups, James Cropper, Vigour Group, Pacli, Berry Global and Canada Brown Eco Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Drink Cups manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Drink Cups Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Hot Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Pocket Insulated Cups

Poly-Coated Paper Cups

Post-Consumer Fiber Cups

Wax-Coated Paper Cups

Others

Global Hot Drink Cups Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Hot Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cafes

Restaurants & Hotels

Drink Shops

Others

Global Hot Drink Cups Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Hot Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Drink Cups revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Drink Cups revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Drink Cups sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Hot Drink Cups sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Solo Cup Company

Benders Paper Cups

James Cropper

Vigour Group

Pacli

Berry Global

Canada Brown Eco Products

Vegware

Biopak

Dispo

Printed Cup Company

Lollicup USA

Cosmoplast

Frugalpac

Kap Cones

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Drink Cups Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Drink Cups Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Drink Cups Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Drink Cups Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Drink Cups Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Drink Cups Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Drink Cups Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Drink Cups Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Drink Cups Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Drink Cups Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Drink Cups Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Drink Cups Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Drink Cups Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Drink Cups Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Drink Cups Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Drink Cups Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Drink Cups Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Air Pocket Insulated Cups



