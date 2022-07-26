Hot Drink Cups Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Drink Cups in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot Drink Cups Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hot Drink Cups Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Hot Drink Cups companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Drink Cups market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air Pocket Insulated Cups Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Drink Cups include Dart Container, Georgia-Pacific, Solo Cup Company, Benders Paper Cups, James Cropper, Vigour Group, Pacli, Berry Global and Canada Brown Eco Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hot Drink Cups manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Drink Cups Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Hot Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Air Pocket Insulated Cups
Poly-Coated Paper Cups
Post-Consumer Fiber Cups
Wax-Coated Paper Cups
Others
Global Hot Drink Cups Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Hot Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cafes
Restaurants & Hotels
Drink Shops
Others
Global Hot Drink Cups Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Hot Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hot Drink Cups revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hot Drink Cups revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hot Drink Cups sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Hot Drink Cups sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dart Container
Georgia-Pacific
Solo Cup Company
Benders Paper Cups
James Cropper
Vigour Group
Pacli
Berry Global
Canada Brown Eco Products
Vegware
Biopak
Dispo
Printed Cup Company
Lollicup USA
Cosmoplast
Frugalpac
Kap Cones
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Drink Cups Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Drink Cups Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Drink Cups Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Drink Cups Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot Drink Cups Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot Drink Cups Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Drink Cups Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Drink Cups Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Drink Cups Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Drink Cups Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Drink Cups Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Drink Cups Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Drink Cups Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Drink Cups Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Drink Cups Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Drink Cups Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Drink Cups Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Air Pocket Insulated Cups
