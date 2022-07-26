Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Enzymes are promoters of vital chemical activity in plant and animal cells and play an important role in the food processing industry. The oxidizing and hydrolytic enzymes present in fruits and vegetables help in preparation of numerous fruit and vegetable products including juices, wines, ciders, pastes, purees, and other products. Fruit enzymes are widely used in the production of several functional drinks, and beverage products owing to high nutritional content.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes in global, including the following market information:
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pectinase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes include DowDuPont, Associated British Foods, Koninklijke DSM, Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Groupe Soufflet, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts, Sunson Industry Group and Biocatalysts and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pectinase
Amylase
Protease
Cellulase
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits
Vegetables
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
Associated British Foods
Koninklijke DSM
Novozymes
Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Groupe Soufflet
Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts
Sunson Industry Group
Biocatalysts
Amano Enzyme
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit & Vegetable Enzyme
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027