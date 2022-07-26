Dried Fruits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dried fruit is a processed fruit in which most of the water is removed from fruit either through a natural procedure of sun drying or dehydrators. Both dried and fresh fruits are a rich source of antioxidants and fibers but in dried fruits, a small amount of vitamins is lost during the dehydration process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Fruits in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Fruits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Fruits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Fruits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Fruits market was valued at 6435.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7534.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Apricots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Fruits include Arimex, Olam International, Sunbeam Foods, Sun-Maid, Diamond Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Kanegrade, Graceland and Hines Nut Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Fruits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Fruits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Apricots

Figs

Dates

Peaches

Berries

Others

Global Dried Fruits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy Products

Confectionary

Snacks

Desserts

Bread

Others

Global Dried Fruits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Fruits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Fruits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Fruits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Fruits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Graceland

Hines Nut Company

H.B.S. Foods

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Fruits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Fruits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Fruits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Fruits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Fruits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Fruits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Fruits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Fruits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Fruits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Fruits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Fruits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Fruits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Fruits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Fruits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Fruits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Fruits Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Fruits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Apricots

4.1.3 Figs

4.1.4 Dates

4.1.5

