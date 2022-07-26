Dried Fruits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dried fruit is a processed fruit in which most of the water is removed from fruit either through a natural procedure of sun drying or dehydrators. Both dried and fresh fruits are a rich source of antioxidants and fibers but in dried fruits, a small amount of vitamins is lost during the dehydration process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Fruits in global, including the following market information:
Global Dried Fruits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dried Fruits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dried Fruits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dried Fruits market was valued at 6435.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7534.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Apricots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dried Fruits include Arimex, Olam International, Sunbeam Foods, Sun-Maid, Diamond Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Kanegrade, Graceland and Hines Nut Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dried Fruits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dried Fruits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Apricots
Figs
Dates
Peaches
Berries
Others
Global Dried Fruits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy Products
Confectionary
Snacks
Desserts
Bread
Others
Global Dried Fruits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Fruits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dried Fruits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dried Fruits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dried Fruits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Dried Fruits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arimex
Olam International
Sunbeam Foods
Sun-Maid
Diamond Foods
Archer Daniels Midland
Kanegrade
Graceland
Hines Nut Company
H.B.S. Foods
Ocean Spray Cranberries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dried Fruits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dried Fruits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dried Fruits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dried Fruits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dried Fruits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dried Fruits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dried Fruits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dried Fruits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dried Fruits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dried Fruits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dried Fruits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Fruits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Fruits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Fruits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Fruits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Fruits Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Fruits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Apricots
4.1.3 Figs
4.1.4 Dates
4.1.5
