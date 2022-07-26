Whole Wheat Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Whole Wheat Flour is a basic food ingredient, derived by grinding or mashing the whole grain of wheat, also known as the wheatberry. Whole-wheat flour is used in baking of breads and other baked goods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Whole Wheat Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Whole Wheat Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global Whole Wheat Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bread Flour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Whole Wheat Flour include Allied Mills, Cargill, Conagra Mills, General Mills, George Weston Foods, Hodgson Mills, Kale Flour, Parisons Mills and The King Milling Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Whole Wheat Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bread Flour
Pastry Flour
Cake Flour
Others
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Breads
Cookies
Pastries
Cakes
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Whole Wheat Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Whole Wheat Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Whole Wheat Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Whole Wheat Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allied Mills
Cargill
Conagra Mills
General Mills
George Weston Foods
Hodgson Mills
Kale Flour
Parisons Mills
The King Milling Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Whole Wheat Flour Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Whole Wheat Flour Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Whole Wheat Flour Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Whole Wheat Flour Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Whole Wheat Flour Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Whole Wheat Flour Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Whole Wheat Flour Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Whole Wheat Flour Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Whole Wheat Flour Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Whole Wheat Flour Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Whole Wheat Flour Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Whole Wheat Flour Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Whole Wheat Flour Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Whole Wheat Flour Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Whole Wheat Flour Market Size Markets, 2021 &
