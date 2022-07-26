Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables are high in fiber and carbohydrates and low in fat, making them healthy food.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables in global, including the following market information:
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables market was valued at 24910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dehydrated Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables include DMH Ingredients, FutureCeuticals, Kanegrade, Saipro Biotech, NutraDry, Paradise Fruits Solution, Activz, Baobab Foods and Milne MicroDried and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dehydrated Fruits
Dehydrated Vegetables
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Retailers
Convenience Stores
Online Store
Others
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DMH Ingredients
FutureCeuticals
Kanegrade
Saipro Biotech
NutraDry
Paradise Fruits Solution
Activz
Baobab Foods
Milne MicroDried
Herbafood Ingredients
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Compani
