Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables are high in fiber and carbohydrates and low in fat, making them healthy food.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables in global, including the following market information:

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables market was valued at 24910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dehydrated Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables include DMH Ingredients, FutureCeuticals, Kanegrade, Saipro Biotech, NutraDry, Paradise Fruits Solution, Activz, Baobab Foods and Milne MicroDried and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dehydrated Fruits

Dehydrated Vegetables

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Store

Others

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DMH Ingredients

FutureCeuticals

Kanegrade

Saipro Biotech

NutraDry

Paradise Fruits Solution

Activz

Baobab Foods

Milne MicroDried

Herbafood Ingredients

