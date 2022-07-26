Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Olive oil is a liquid fat extracted from olives, a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin. The oil is produced by squeezing whole olives. Extra virgin olive oil is made by crushing olives and extracting the juice. It is the only cooking oil that is made without the use of chemicals and industrial refining. It is the juice of fresh, healthy olives which contains, more than any other grade, the health-promoting nutrients that olive oil is famous for.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extra Virgin Olive Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Extra Virgin Olive Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Extra Virgin Olive Oil market was valued at 1451.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1842.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Pressed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Extra Virgin Olive Oil include Agro Sevilla Group, SALOV North America, Star Fine Foods – Borges, Grupo Ybarra Alimentaci?n, DEOLEO, SOVENA and Carapelli Firenze, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Extra Virgin Olive Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Pressed

Flavored

Virgin

Blended

Others

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooking

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Fuel

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Extra Virgin Olive Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Extra Virgin Olive Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Extra Virgin Olive Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Extra Virgin Olive Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agro Sevilla Group

SALOV North America

Star Fine Foods – Borges

Grupo Ybarra Alimentaci?n

DEOLEO

SOVENA

Carapelli Firenze

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Extra Virgin Olive Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Extra Virgin Olive Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Extra Virgin Olive Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

