Global Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Artificial Turf market was valued at 2377.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.Europe is the largest production of Artificial Grass Turf, with a production value market share nearly 33.09% in 2016.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7115440/global-artificial-turf-2022-626

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-artificial-turf-2022-626-7115440

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Turf Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.4.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.4.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Contact Sports

1.5.3 Leisure

1.5.4 Landscaping

1.5.5 Non-contact Sports

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Artificial Turf Market

1.8.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Turf Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Turf Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-artificial-turf-2022-626-7115440

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Artificial Lawn Bowling Turf Market Research Report 2022

Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Insights, Forecast to 2028